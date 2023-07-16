The It’s All A Blur Tour with Drake and 21 Savage has been filled with a few uncomfortable onstage moments, including a huge floating sperm appearing in the concert’s displayed visuals to Drake being pelted with objects while performing. However, it’s also offered a wealth of information about the “Search & Rescue” rapper’s next moves.

After he brought out fellow rapper J. Cole for a surprise performance in Montreal, Drake had one special request for the Dreamville boss. While praising him for his dedication to the hip-hop culture, Drake had one special request for his friend: “Hopefully, there’s an album? Hopefully, there’s an album I can actually get on.”

Cole tried not to let anything details slip, so Drake tried again, this time flat-out asking, “Can I get on the album? I’m going to ask in front of Montreal. Can we get on your album?”

Drake just agreed to be on J. Cole’s next album😳 pic.twitter.com/1VUsiEekDv — Wost🐰 (@mosthiphop) July 16, 2023

Cole thunderously replied, “Say less, goddammit!”

Before Cole left the stage, Drake showered him with one more round of compliments. “Montreal, I want you to understand something. It takes someone that not really only loves the art of this shit but really loves all of you to get on a plane to come here for two nights and represent for Montreal,” proclaimed the entertainer.

J. Cole hasn’t shared any details about his next album’s release. However, if the collaboration with Drake does come to fruition, it will make the duo’s first collaborative track since the 2021 song “Pipe Down” off of Drake’s album Certified Lover Boy.