Back in February, Don Toliver released his third studio album, Love Sick. Days later, the Houston-native singer released a deluxe edition of the album. Still, fans are pressing for new music.
Offset, one-third of rap group Migos, is gearing up to drop new music. Like Toliver’s fans, Offset’s fans are also anticipating a new album from him, and thankfully, his second solo album Set It Off is arriving very soon. As the date gets closer, the album’s collaborations have been a buzzy topic.
In the past, the two artists have delivered a fire collabs in the form of 2019’s “Had Enough,” which also features Quavo. But fans have been wondering if Offset and Toliver will link up for another collab.
Do Offset and Don Toliver have a new song coming?
Offset and Toliver have once again collaborated. Their upcoming song, “Worth It” will appear as the third track on Set It Off.
Snippets of the song have surfaced online, on which, Toliver sings, “You got me, got me workin’ / I hope it’s worth it,” over a smooth, afro-fusion-inspired beat.
Need this Offset x Don Toliver – Worth It #SetitOff 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/3eJEpoLDk6
— ℓα ғℓαмε 🅴 🇵🇸 (@jdlaflame) October 5, 2023
You can listen to a snippet of “Worth It” above.
Set If Off is out 10/13 via Motown/Capitol. Find more information here.
Don Toliver is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.