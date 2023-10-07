Do Offset and Don Toliver have a new song coming?

Back in February, Don Toliver released his third studio album, Love Sick. Days later, the Houston-native singer released a deluxe edition of the album. Still, fans are pressing for new music.

Offset, one-third of rap group Migos, is gearing up to drop new music. Like Toliver’s fans, Offset’s fans are also anticipating a new album from him, and thankfully, his second solo album Set It Off is arriving very soon. As the date gets closer, the album’s collaborations have been a buzzy topic.

In the past, the two artists have delivered a fire collabs in the form of 2019’s “Had Enough,” which also features Quavo. But fans have been wondering if Offset and Toliver will link up for another collab.