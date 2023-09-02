Fans of Megan Thee Stallion were vocally supportive of the “Body” rapper in the case of the 2020 shooting by Tory Lanez, who was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison last month. A documentary about the shooting is scheduled to hit Discovery Plus in the UK this Monday, September 4.

In a trailer for the film, which is called Megan Thee Stallion VS Tory Lanez: Five Shots,the case is described as “the biggest case since O.J.” The clip also teases that the documentary will comprise of “two films, two sides.”

Since the trailer circulated online, many fans have taken to social media to express their disdain for the documentary, calling it exploitative.

“y’all be so geeked to profit off of someone’s trauma for entertainment, weird,” said one fan on Twitter.

— gbae⋆lola (@gbennylola) September 2, 2023

Another fan likened the documentary to Netflix’s Depp V. Heard and accused streaming networks of profiting from women’s trauma.

“women’s trauma is just clickbait to these studios and they genuinely do not care about how amber and megan were dogpiled by the media just for being honest,” she said, “and i’d go as far to say that they encourage this mistreatment.”

— & (@runinism) September 2, 2023

At the time of writing, only a trailer for a UK streaming has made its way onto the internet, as Discovery Plus has since merged with Max to become one platform. Max has not yet shared a trailer on any of their social platforms.

A U.S. air date or streaming date has not been announced.