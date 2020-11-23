Fresh off the release of her official debut album, Good News, Megan Thee Stallion showed up at the 2020 AMAs on her A-game. With a whole range of hits she could’ve easily performed tonight, she chose to go with her new single, “Body,” and delivered the kind of show-stopping performance she’s quickly become known for.

Of course, it’s hard to call Good News a debut album when Meg has already established such a career for herself off the strength of her mixtapes, and a lot of the loosie singles that have helped her get there are included on this release. “Body,” however, is brand new, and Megan and her dancers made it seem that way with tight choreography and lots of her signature twerking. She could’ve easily gone with her “Shots Fired” track, a song that fans thought would diss Tory Lanez, and indeed did, in a ferocious fashion. Lanez was involved in shooting Megan earlier this year, and then tried to deny his crime, a bizarre and disgusting cycle for all involved.

Probably eager to put all that behind her, Megan focused on everything that’s been going right for her this year, and the asset that is and always will be her body. Watch above.

