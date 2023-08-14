At long last, it finally happened: Last week, Tory Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. (It looks like he’ll end up actually serving closer to nine years, though.) Throughout the process, Meg has had some haters come at her, and now she has a few words for them.

While performing at the Outside Lands festival this weekend, she addressed her audience, saying, “I just want to say: f*ck all my haters. None of that sh*t you was doing or saying broke me. None of that sh*t y’all been doing and saying to the hotties broke them.”

On 2022’s “Circo Loco,” Drake had a line that many interpreted to be about Megan: “This b*tch lie ’bout gettin’ shots, but she still a stallion.” However, Lil Yachty later claimed the lyric isn’t about Meg at all, but about women lying about getting surgery. Also last year, Joe Budden apologized after joking about Megan’s mental health, saying, “I’m apologizing for the careless manner in which I joked about her mental health. That didn’t sit right with my soul and my spirit. Because whether you believe her or don’t believe her, can you afford to be wrong? And the answer is no.”

