Does Drake Have ‘For All The Dogs’ Merch?

A few weeks following the release of Drake‘s new album, For All The Dogs, fans were wondering if there’d be any merch. Thankfully, the rapper recently dropped a new line of items tied to the record.

Here’s what to know about the new merch collection.

In total, there are several new shirts and a sweatshirt. To start, one of the shirts simply has the album cover’s design and is $45.

For fans who love the songs “Bahamas Promises” and “7969 Santa,” there are shirts themed to both of those songs. One has an island theme that just reads “Bahamas.” The other has the numbers written in neon lettering.

Rounding out the new shirts, there is a top called the “Heavenly Father tee” that has a graphic of Drake’s son, Adonis, wearing a pair of headphones and sitting next to a dog. The back of it reads “All My Dogs Are Going To Heaven.” These cost $65.

Finally, Drake dropped a special For All The Dogs-themed hoodie that is blue. Around it, various graphic designs are screen and puff-printed on, including the front depicting two angels, and more items. Given that it likely took longer, this costs $225 but is sold out at the moment.

To view Drake’s For All The Dogs merch, visit his website here.