Doja Cat
Getty Image
Music

Here Is The Exclusive Merch Doja Cat And Amazon Music Made For ‘The Scarlet Tour’

After months of waiting, Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour will launch Tuesday, October 31. The “Paint The Town Red” rapper’s performances at the 2023 VMAs gave fans a taste of what they should expect when she stops at a nearby city. Ahead of the launch date, Doja has teamed up with Amazon Music for an exclusive merch drop made for the tour.

The company revealed the partnership earlier Monday. The line features several clothing items, including a hooded sweatshirt, t-shirt, crop top, sweatpants, socks, hats, and more in varying colors. With the expectation of the hoodie, none of the pieces in the Amazon Music drop will be made available on-site during Doja’s tour stops. The company revealed that a separate collection will be accessible in person at each venue.

Doja’s finalized Scarlet album cover is one of the central visual elements. But in typical Doja nature, she wanted to spice things up by adding a layer of humor, with one of the pieces of merch features imagery poking fun at online claims that she’s a member of the Illuminati.

The Doja Cat and Amazon Music merch for The Scarlet Tour is available for purchase now. Prices range from $25 to $120. Find more information here. Preview the line below.

Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour merch
Amazon Music

Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour merch
Amazon Music

Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour merch
Amazon Music

Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour merch
Amazon Music

Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour merch
Amazon Music

Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour merch
Amazon Music

Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour merch
Amazon Music

Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour merch
Amazon Music

Listen To This
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of October 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Sampha Overcomes Loss By Running Head-On Into Uncertainty On The Enchanting ‘Lahai’
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×