Earlier this month, Beyoncé began the North American leg of her Renaissance World Tour. While fans in Pittsburgh unfortunately had to grapple with the cancelation of their Acrisure Stadium show, other stops have been astounding successes. Jack Harlow introduced his mom to Queen Bey in Louisville, and last weekend the tour was credited with reportedly single-handedly boosting Chicago’s economy.

Of course, the Beyoncé economy extends to the internet. On Wednesday, July 26, Amazon Music released its Drop 2.0 of Renaissance World Tour merchandise, which represents “the second of the four-part exclusive online collection that is being released throughout the North American leg.”

Drop 2.0 includes the “Alien Superstar” tee ($35), “Virgo’s Groove” tee ($35), “Heated” tee ($35), “Summer Renaissance” tee ($35), and the Renaissance World Tour sticker pack ($30).

The latter item “comes with 16 black-and-white graphic stickers, each with their own unique design,” and each tee takes its name from track on Beyoncé’s acclaimed July 2022 album, Renaissance. The full collection is available here.

The Renaissance World Tour landed in Detroit, Michigan for Wednesday, July 26, before tackling back-to-back nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 29 and July 30.

Initially, the North American leg was to end in New Orleans on September 27, but the Kansas City, Missouri date had to be rescheduled due to “production logistics and scheduling issues, as reported by Deadline. It will now serve as the finale on October 1. See all of the dates here.