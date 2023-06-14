Doja Cat fans are thirsty for new music, which is arriving soon. Today (June 14), she finally gave fans a taste of what to expect from her impending new era.

Her new single, “Attention,” drops this Friday, and is believed to be the lead single from her upcoming fourth album. In a clip shared on social media, Doja is seen arriving to a red carpet, which is filled with fans and photographers. She is seen sporting a shorter hairdo, which she began rocking last summer, and it looks like she will maintain this aesthetic over the course of the album cycle.

Though a snippet of new music can be heard for only a few seconds, it sounds like Doja may be taking on a more rock-influenced sound. Over rattling percussion, Doja raps “Look at me, look at me / You lookin’?”

Doja has been teasing the follow-up to Planet Her for the past few months now, but it’s not clear what the sound will consist of. She’s previously suggested that her fourth album will have a punk sound, as well as a pure rap sound, and even an EDM sound, so it could go in any direction at this point.

You can check out the “Attention” teaser clip above.