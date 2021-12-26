doja-cat.jpg
Doja Cat Wants To Record A Double Album With A Side That's Strictly Hip-Hop

Doja Cat released her long-awaited third album Planet Her a few months ago. It featured 14 songs and help from names like Young Thug, SZA, JID, The Weeknd, and more. It also earned nominations for Album of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards. While there isn’t any pressure for her to put out her next album, Doja already has ideas for what she wants it to be.

During an Instagram Live session she held on Christmas Eve, Doja said she wants to create a double album. She said the first side would contain seven songs that would feature her typical pop-rap sound, while the second side would contain 12 songs in the traditional rap lane. She also revealed who she would like to supply production for the second side. “New project. 12 songs,” Doja said. “All of them, every f*ckin’ one, Jay Versace and 9th Wonder.”

Jay Versace and 9th Wonder each shared their reactions to Doja’s comments, the former simply tweeting “brah” while 9th Wonder wrote, “Say what now?”

You can hear Doja speak about the double album in the video above.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

