Following the success of last year’s Hot Pink, Doja Cat has appeared on songs from artists like Ariana Grande, Bebe Rexha, and Ozuna. But those aren’t her only collaborators. On Monday, the singer announced she teamed up with UK retailer PrettyLittleThing for a curated line of clothing.

Per the retailer’s website, the new line is designed for “the bad girls who know they look good” and boasts of form-fitting leather, clashing prints, and cropped staples. Doja Cat also acted as a model, showing off various ways to style the 26-piece line.

Speaking about the new line in a statement, Doja Cat said she was able to unleash her creativity: “This was my first time curating for a fashion brand, period! I love PrettyLittleThing and can’t wait for all my fans to see it and wear it. […] They really let me channel the essence of who I am into this collection. Wait until you see what’s next!”

Echoing Doja Cat’s sentiment, PrettyLittleThing CEO Umar Kamani said: “I’m so excited to be working with such a credible artist on this new collection. I’ve admired Doja Cat and her career for a very long time and we’ve been working closely with her to bring her unique style to the PrettyLittleThing customer. This is just the first collaboration and we have lots more to come throughout the partnership.”

Check out some of Doja Cat’s PrettyLittleThing looks above and shop them here.

Doja Cat is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.