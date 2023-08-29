Doja Cat is gearing up for the release of her next song, “Demons,” but she also isn’t holding back from those who can’t handle the scariness of the video or the vibes, it appears.

“Y’all so b*tchmade you probably couldn’t make it through an episode of ‘Goosebumps’, f*ckin p*ssies,” she shared in her Instagram story.

Over the past few weeks, she’s been leaning into the aesthetic on social media, with gory, red-themed photos. Her tour date poster also features a selfie where she appears to be covered in fake blood.

Many of the commenters weren’t pleased and were creeped out. “Not going to devil worship show,” one person wrote.

Others understood the horror references and came to Doja’s defense. “This is so clearly a Carrie reference y’all are sad,” another added.

“Demons” is expected to drop this Friday, with a rumored music video starring scream queen (and Wednesday Addams herself), Christina Ricci.

Doja, however, has recently faced pushback from fans who were turned off by her persona shift, as it now takes on a sarcastic tone regarding her fanbase. “nobody forced you idk why you’re talking to me like you’re my mother b*tch you sound like a crazy person,” she told one fan who pointed out that they’re the ones that support her career.