Doja Cat has a message for the social media followers who leave nasty comments on her posts. Doja, who has seemingly been on a mission to alienate all but her most loyal fans lately (which, honestly, might not be such a bad strategy), followed up a series of bizarre grid photos with the post on her Instagram, deriding the users leaving “mean comments” and noting, “You still follow me.”

“To all the people in my comments section who are leaving mean comments: I checked your page and you still follow me,” she wrote. “I have a setting on that only allows followers to comment. Also, I’m better than you and you’re so jealous that I’m fly and hot and pretty and you’re nothing like that, you’re nothing of the sort.”

Doja Cat has long been known for trolling her fans and haters alike, starting with her breakout song, “Mooo!” and continuing right up to last month, when she told users with stan accounts to “get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.” She allegedly lost a quarter of a million followers after that, but her actions certainly track with her statement that she’s no longer doing “palatable, marketable, and sellable” stuff anymore.

Clearly, that includes dropping pop star kayfabe — y’know, the syrupy “I love my fans” act most of them commit to in order to feed the parasocial dynamic that often leads to stalkers showing up at their homes and fans pelting things at them at concerts. More power to her, I say, especially if it means that the music will be stuff that she wants to make instead of just what some label bean counter thinks will sell. Of course, it could all be an inside joke from a known trickster, but either way, thank you, Doja, for making music weird again.