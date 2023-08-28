When Doja Cat returned from her brief musical hiatus with a new single, “Attention,” few could have expected the wave of controversies that would soon follow. For weeks, the public has criticized Doja for her rumored relationship with J Cyrus, her latest body art, and more. But even after losing over $250,000 followers on Instagram, she has no regrets. In fact, she recently revealed that she finally feels free to be her true self.

Despite this, Doja’s remaining fans’ concerns have continued to grow. Her newly announced single and her reported new tattoo aren’t helping to ease any of their anxiety. Following her previously shared track, “Paint The Town Red,” Doja is reportedly gearing up to drop her next single, titled “Demons,” soon. In the cover art for the song, Doja appears to be sporting black body paint from head to toe as she walks a ceiling.

Doja Cat unveils the cover art for her new single ‘Demons.’ pic.twitter.com/M4lA2YMmI3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 28, 2023

After Doja shared images of her anatomical bat tattoo, fans called the piece demonic. Doja quickly clapped back with a history lesson before replying, “Your fear is not my problem.” To troll people who continued to criticize her, in her video for “Paint The Town Red,” she appeared side-by-side with the grim reaper. A screenshot captured by Saycheese showed another new tattoo, this one of a scythe behind her ear.

Doja Cat debuts new Scythe tattoo behind ear 👂🏽 pic.twitter.com/5XqMPYBFUu — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 28, 2023

Fans immediately chimed in after the images were shared by the outlet. One wrote, “She needs to stop at this point.”

She needs to stop at this point — unusual 3P❄️🪙 (@0xunusual) August 28, 2023

Another said, “She’s not even looking healthy, and she’s continuously making herself look more scarier.”

She’s not even looking healthy and shes continuously making her self look more scarier — unusual 3P❄️🪙 (@0xunusual) August 28, 2023

“Someone should check on her,” added another.

Someone should check on her — TrillScott (@TrillScott106) August 28, 2023

Doja Cat hasn’t spoken about her latest body modification, but with The Scarlet Tour starring her set to start soon, don’t be surprised if her extensive collection grows further.