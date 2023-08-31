doja cat time gala
Doja Cat Updated Her ‘Scarlet’ Album Cover After The Original Had Striking Similarities To A Metal Band’s Artwork

When Doja Cat shared the artwork for her forthcoming album Scarlet earlier this week, people noticed a striking similarity between it and the cover of the metal band Chaver’s upcoming album Of Gloom. Chaver’s record was announced in late July, and has the same release date as Doja’s (September 22).

It looks like this sticky situation is already getting cleaned up. Doja posted a new version of the album cover. Instead of a purplish, big spider that’s practically identical to Chaver’s (whose art was done by Dusty Ray), it’s two spiders eerily connecting with one another. It definitely captures the weird, creepy vibe Doja has been going for. The caption reads, “SCARLET 9.22 (updated cover).”

Meanwhile, many fans are upset and turned away by her evil-leaning aesthetic. After she teased a single called “Demon” and got a tattoo of a scythe behind her ear, users online speculated that she’s a satanist and begged her to stop being so scary. Predictably, this only amped up her relentlessly wicked attitude. “Y’all so b*tchmade you probably couldn’t make it through an episode of ‘Goosebumps’, f*ckin p*ssies,” she quipped in her Instagram Story.

Scarlet is out 9/22 via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records. Find more information here.

