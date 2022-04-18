By now, everyone is quite familiar with the scramble that Coachella organizers were facing when Kanye West opted to pull out of his headlining performance at the festival. After what can only be described as an extremely troubling reaction to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her new relationship with Pete Davidson, the rapper finally stopped his incessant attacks on the pair, and is now reportedly taking so much needed time off to get himself right. For that, we all applaud him. But the Yeezy-sided gap in the lineup was not going to fill itself, and eventually, organizers nailed down The Weeknd to take on the role.

Abel Tesfaye is the perfect man for the job, but Doja Cat’s performance right before his headlining set had plenty of fans asking… why didn’t just she just take the final slot? Not only did Doja come on point, with multiple outfit changes, tons of incredible choreography, and even a collaboration with Taco Bell (might this be the one she warned us about?), but she also brought out fellow female rapper Rico Nasty to perform their early joint track “Tia Tamera.” And that song, mind you, is an ode to Doja’s own set of twins. Girl power, right? Check out footage of the pair performing together below.