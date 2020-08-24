Nas Claims He Didn’t Actually Diss Doja Cat On ‘Ultra Black’

Nas recently found himself in a fued with Doja Cat due to his new song “Ultra Black,” on which he raps, “We going ultra black, unapologetically black / The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black.” While it may seem evident that he was attacking Doja with his words, Nas says that actually wasn’t the case at all.

He recently spoke with Hit-Boy on Power 106, and the rapper insisted his line about Doja was just lyrical wordplay, saying, “I just really was saying a rhyme that rhymed with ‘Ultra Black.’ I rhymed that word with ‘ultra black,’ I didn’t even think of it. It’s all love, you know what I’m sayin’? It’s all love. […] It’s bars, it’s just lines. We play with words.”

Doja previously offered a reaction to the controversy, and she didn’t let on that she was bothered by it. She said in her response, with the song playing in the background, “I am so offended and upset about this song. Have you guys heard ‘Fruit Salad’ by The Wiggles?” She later made a Nas-related observation about her upcoming music, saying, “The song that I have coming out is called ‘Nas,’ but only if you abbreviate it. It’s three words. It’s funny, because that was before the fact. If you know what I’m talking about, you know what I’m talking about.”