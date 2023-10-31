Doja Cat’s Scarlet Tour is headed to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena (or Staples Center, as it is still known to locals), and in addition to helping you find parking, Uproxx has a handy rideshare guide right here to make sure you get inside in time to catch the opening act. As long as, you know, you account for LA traffic (a hint: those freeways are a TRAP!).

Cryptoarena.com has directions from just about anywhere in LA or its adjacent counties, but if you’re an Uber/Lyft user, there are two main spots for drop off and pickup: The white zone on Chick Hearn Ct. (Eastbound) between L.A. Live Way and Georgia St. and the white zone on Figueroa St. (Southbound) between 12th St and Pico. However, from personal experience, pickup is usually easier if you walk down to the Convention Center and then request, as the white zones can get a little crowded. Alternatively, you can walk a couple of blocks in pretty much any direction and reliably catch an Uber or Lyft out of downtown.

Meanwhile, there’s also the Metro, with a rail station letting out just across the street from Crypto/Staples on Pico Blvd. The Crypto website still refers to the Metro lines by their old color designations, but recently, Metro has decided to rename each rail line with a letter, so the Blue Line is now A Line, the Red Line is B, the Green Line is C, the Purple Line is D, the Expo line is now E, the Orange Line is F, and the Silver Line is G.