Doja Cat’s Scarlet Tour kicks off tonight in San Francisco and then, just days later, heads to her hometown, Los Angeles for a show at Staples Cen– Crypto.com Arena (groan). Downtown LA can be a madhouse at the best of times, so when one of the biggest stars in music comes to town, you know that getting to the arena — and parking near there — is going to be A LOT. Fortunately, we’ve got a handy guide for finding parking near Crypto.com Arena for Doja Cat’s Scarlet Tour show when it arrives.

First things first, you can head over to cryptoarena.com for an interactive parking map which presents the lots on Chick Hearn Court, L.A. Live Way, South Flower Street, and West Olympic Boulevard. Each of these lots is an official lot connected to Crypto.com Arena itself, but there are also plenty of independent lots in the downtown area within walking distance of the arena.

In fact, DTLA’s official website also has an interactive parking map of these lots, along with their respective prices. There are even a few on the other side of the 110 that only charge five bucks. Then, of course, there’s street parking, which is hard — but, from personal experience, not impossible — to find in the downtown area. Take advantage of this info to make sure you show up on time for both Doja and her opener, Doechii, who is also worth checking out (again, from personal experience) and have time to grab some of the tour’s merch, as well.