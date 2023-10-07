Doja Cat‘s fourth album, Scarlet, has garnered much acclaim, with fans and critics lauding her musical versatility, as well as her rap skills. However, she hasn’t quite made the best choices in this particular era. While she’s apologized and backtracked on comments she made about fans, Doja has once again found herself in hot water after sharing a controversial selfie on her Instagram account.

In the selfie, Doja is wearing a shirt that contains a picture of Sam Hyde, a comedian with alleged ties to the alt-right, and has been accused of being a neo-nazi.

Doja Cat deletes and reposts cropped photo after being called out for wearing a shirt of alleged Neo-Nazi comedian Sam Hyde: “🙄🙄🙄…” pic.twitter.com/qbBsiAlr48 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 7, 2023

For context, Hyde donated $5,000 in 2017 for the legal defense of Andrew Anglin, founder of the neo-nazi and alt-right publication, Daily Stormer, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

Anglin was reportedly sued by the Southern Poverty Law Center after allegedly orchestrating a “troll storm” against a Jewish woman in Montana, and Hyde was said to have told the LA Times that $5,000 was “nothing” to him.

Doja has since deleted the post, and replaced it with one of her appearing to wear the same shirt, with the portion with Hyde cropped out.

At the time of writing, Doja has not issued an apology, nor has she offered any indication that she was unaware of who Hyde was before posting the original picture.