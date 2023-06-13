First, SZA’s unreleased “Calling My Phone” verse was leaked to social media. Then, a provocative scrapped guest verse from Lil Durk was posted online. Now Doja Cat has also been impacted by a music leak.

As the “Vegas” musician works out the final touches on her forthcoming album, fans were excited at news that her new single, titled “Attention,” would be uploaded to streaming platforms on Friday. In the marketing campaign, listeners were urged to pre-save the track on either Spotify or Apple Music to be notified when the song went live.

However, that announcement was accidentally released prematurely. Shortly after the link went live, the webpage began to gain traction. The link was quickly deactivated. When the URL is entered into any internet browser, an error message appears on the screen: “We’re sorry, but this page no longer exists.”

🚨 A new pre-save link for Doja Cat’s new single, “Attention,” has surfaced. Reportedly dropping this Friday. 🔗: https://t.co/atNQKbpFWl pic.twitter.com/csHGImCGMk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2023

Doja Cat has shared numerous updates regarding the upcoming album’s direction, including the title, the sound, the tracklist, and more. But over time, she has walked back a lot of her public comments. At one point, the project was tentatively titled Hellmouth. Doja Cat herself has even leaked parts of the album via snippets of different tracks during a live stream.