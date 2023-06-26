Doechii’s 2023 BET Awards performance of her songs “Booty Drop” and “What It Is” showed that she was born to be a superstar. Before the Best New Artist nominee hits that road with Doja Cat as her The Scarlet Tour’s supporting act, the self-proclaimed Swamp Princess had to give rap music fans with a taste of what they’ll experience live.

To open her medley set, Doechii performed her dance-heavy track “Booty Drop.” As she rapped, “Strip club, dance, dance, do it in a handstand

Drop down, get bands, do it no command / I’ll make her drop / She actin’ up, she fuck it up, I make it pop / That booty soft, she lift it up and gets them props / That Chanel purse it’ll cost,” it was hard not to groove along.

Next, she blended into her controversial track “What It Is,” which originally featured Kodak Black. To pay tribute to the act behind the track’s sample, Southern legends Trillville joined Doechii on stage for a medley of their 2004 song “Some Cut.”

Despite the backlash from “What It Is” the song earned Doechii her first Billboard No. 1 on the Rhythmic Airplay chart. In an attempt to appease her fans, Doechii did upload a version of the track with Kodak Black on her YouTube channel.

Watch Doechii’s BET Awards performance below: