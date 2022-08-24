Doja Cat may be on hiatus this summer, following a tonsil surgery back in May, but this hasn’t stopped her from accomplishing great personal feats. On top of cutting her hair and embracing a new look, Doja has taken to Instagram Live today, where she announced she has gone 70 days without using her vape.

“I quit vaping, it’s day 70 of no vape,” Doja said while painting. “Day 70. Are you proud of me? Day f*cking 70, no vaping.”

.@DojaCat has revealed she’s 70 days vape-free in recent Instagram live. pic.twitter.com/UEMSengfOp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 24, 2022

While Doja seemed excited to share the news, adjusting to a tobacco-and-nicotine-free life is appearing to be no easy task, as she continued, “I would love to have a smoke. In the name of love… I would love to have a f*cking smoke. Motherf*cker. I’m going to peel my f*cking skin off.”

She revealed she would be quitting vaping back in May, following the surgery, as she was afraid vaping would result in her tonsils getting reinfected.

nah im too scared to hit it cuz my throat hurts so bad. i cried for hours. its not worth it. https://t.co/f7KheO85z6 — that rat can cook (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

“nah im too scared to hit it cuz my throat hurts so bad,” Doja said. “i cried for hours. its not worth it. then its like imagine all that wierd poisonous sh*t in the vape seeping into the completely open wound in my throat like f*ck that. im hella young.”