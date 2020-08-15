Nas recently shared the first single off his upcoming album King’s Disease, namely “Ultra Black.” While the song signaled Nas’ return to the spotlight, discussions about the track weren’t so much about its quality as much as it was about his diss of Doja Cat. On the song, Nas raps, “We goin’ ultra Black, unapologetically Black / The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson Black” — a line that had fans questioning his choice to diss a black woman, especially in today’s climate. Now Doja Cat has shared her response to the diss in a video she posted to TikTok, but it turns out it didn’t seem to bother her.

“I am so offended and upset about this song,” Doja said as Nas’ “Ultra Black” played in the background. “Have you guys heard ‘Fruit Salad’ by The Wiggles?” She opted instead to put her energy elsewhere.

Nas’ diss is rooted in Doja’s Twitter scandal, which occurred back in May. Insensitive tweets from Doja’s past were uncovered by fans after she was accused of participating in alt-right and incel chat rooms on Tinychat. Soon after a 2015 song by Doja — titled “Dindu Nuffin,” in which she see seemed to mock Black peoples’ accents — was unearthed and condemned by fans as well.

As for Nas, the rapper will release King’s Disease, executive produced by Hit-Boy, on August 21.