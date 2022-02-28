Every second of a show’s season finale is precious, especially when it’s a show with such a jam-packed plot and massive audience like Euphoria. This is why watchers found it funny and a little weird that Dominic Fike, playing the role of Elliot, took up a whole scene performing a song.

When Rue (Zendaya’s character) visits Elliot, she’s coming to forgive him for snitching on her; his response is to play a song he wrote on acoustic guitar… for five whole minutes. The song, which remains untitled, is about creating distance from someone you care for with the hope that they’ll use the time to improve themselves and return as a better person.

While many fans were fawning over this emotional moment, most were posting memes to Twitter about how he was getting too much screen time for promoting his own music rather than being his actual character. (A lot of fans were also wondering what happened to the plotline with the suitcase…). All in all, the online conversation made Fike and other Euphoria-related keywords trending topics on Twitter.

sam levinson after leaving half the storylines this season unfinished while still managing to spend 3 whole minutes of the finale having dominic fike sing an original song unprompted pic.twitter.com/pTqKk0v8ZV — em (@emmakathleeennn) February 28, 2022

sam levinson wasted 5 minutes to try and launch a music career for Dominic Fike. pic.twitter.com/KLm1MI1WtX — kimberly. (@problemsthots) February 28, 2022

To be fair, Fike has previously said that his character Elliot is “exactly like me.” So maybe Elliot is just the type of guy to break out into song at the most inappropriate of times. You know the type. The situation, at least, provided a lot of meme content, so check out some more of that below.

They sacrificed Kat's entire storyline for a 4 minute Dominic Fike spotify unplugged performance I'm gagging We're literally on the third chorus what is wrong with Sam Levinson #EuphoriaHBOMax pic.twitter.com/3RNRANz3sJ — frank (@ball_blart) February 28, 2022

whys elliot singing….not this dominic fike free promo — cay (@koralinadean) February 28, 2022

WHY WAS THERE AN ENTIRE DOMINIC FIKE LIVE PERFORMANCE HALFWAY THROUGH THE EPISODE 😭😭😭 #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/0G1aebOEvb — madz (@numb2thef333lin) February 28, 2022