This year’s Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals was watched by 112.3 million viewers, making it the highest rated Big Game since the 2015 game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. That’s a lot of people, obviously, but it didn’t put a dent in the ratings for Euphoria. In fact, the latest episode of the HBO series, which aired the same time as the Super Bowl, was its biggest yet.

“Euphoria hit another series high with episode six of its second season on Sunday,” Variety reports, “drawing 5.1 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max, a 20 percent increase from last week and up 45 percent from the season average.” Season two was already literally 100 percent more popular than season one — it’s even higher now.

Per HBO, on Sunday, “Euphoria ranked as the #1 title on HBO Max in the US for the 5th week in a row and the top series globally (including HBO Max viewership in Latin America and Europe.) Euphoria was the #1 most social and #1 most talked about broadcast when excluding the Super Bowl. Episode one is now tracking at 16.7 million viewers across platforms, just over 2.5x the average audience of season one (6.6 million viewers per episode).”

If HBO is worried that the Game of Thrones spin-off might bomb, well, it’s not too late to put Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya in Targaryen wigs. Just in case.

