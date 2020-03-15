The past few weeks have been a lot, with the effects of the coronavirus taking over all areas of society. To ease people’s anxieties — and to give people self-quarantining something to do — artists and companies have been dropping movies and music. Disney made Frozen 2 available on their streamer and released the digital version of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker a few days early. And Sunday morning, Childish Gambino surprised the world with a new album.

The new full-length, which currently has no title, is now streaming in full on a constant loop on his website. According to Pitchfork, the album contains appearances from 21 Savage, SZA, and Ariana Grande, each of whom Gambino has worked with before. He and Grande first collaborated on her December album, K Bye For Now (SWT Live), while he and SZA worked together on the video for SZA’s “Garden (Say It Like Dat).” Gambino last collaborated with 21 Savage on his 2018 album I Am > I Was on “Monster.” It is also unknown if he will use the Childish Gambino moniker for this album, as he stated in 2018 he would retire the name.

Gambino’s new release marks his first album since 2016’s Awaken, My Love!, which earned him a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. The untitled album also follows 2018’s double-sided single, Summer Pack, which includes “Feels Like Summer,” a song that appears on his newly released album.

Head to Childish Gambino’s website to hear the new album in its entirety.