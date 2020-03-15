Donald Glover’s Son Is Featured On His New Surprise Album

This morning the world woke up to a new album from Donald Glover, which streams live on his website. Currently untitled, it serves as Glover’s first full-length release since 2016’s Awaken, My Love! as well as his first since dropping his Childish Gambino moniker. The album, running 12 songs, includes appearances from 21 Savage, Ariana Grande, and SZA, all of whom Glover has worked with previously. However, there is another voice on the album on that marks a first for him, that of his son.

According to Complex, Glover and his girlfriend currently have two sons, Legend, who was born in 2017, and another, whose name has yet to be disclosed, born in 2018. On the outro of a song reportedly titled “Don’t Worry About Tomorrow (The Violence),” Glover asks one of his sons, “What do you love?”, then rephrases it, saying, “Who do you love? Me?” Glover’s son replies, “Yeah” and then Glover asks if there is anyone else he loves to which his son offers an adorable response. “Mom and Hulalo. And Santa / And I Love-and I love Roland / And I love myself.”

In addition to the appearance from his son, Glover’s surprise releases also features his 2018 release “Feels Like Summer,” a track that fits seamlessly on the album.

To hear the new album, please visit Glover’s website.