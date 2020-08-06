In recent days, there have been reports that Kanye West’s presidential campaign has ties to the Republican Party (despite his independent affiliation), as people said to be working on his campaign are members of the GOP. Other reports surfaced more recently saying that Donald Trump associates have worked to help get West on states’ Presidential ballots in an attempt to boost Trump’s re-election campaign. Now, the POTUS has addressed rumors that he himself has worked to help get Kanye’s name on ballots.

At a White House press conference last night, Trump said:

“I like him. He’s always been very nice to me. I like Kanye very much, but no, I have nothing to do with him getting on the ballot. We’ll have to see what happens. We’ll see if he gets on the ballot. But I’m not involved.”

Meanwhile, Kanye has actually been critical of Trump and his presidency in recent times. In his now-infamous Forbes interview, he suggested he was no longer supporting the President, saying, “I am taking the red hat off, with this interview. […] It looks like one big mess to me.” He did also offer praise for Trump, though, saying, “Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation.”