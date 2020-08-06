Getty Image
Music

More Reports Have Surfaced Of Trump Associates Helping Kanye West Land On Presidential Ballots

by:

While fans await his now-delayed Donda album, Kanye West’s main focus has been on his aspirations to become president of the United States. After officially launching his campaign with a rally in South Carolina, which received mixed reactions from both attendees and people on social media, West briefly considered postponing his presidential run to 2024 before back-pedaling. Despite declaring his run much later than most candidates, West is getting quite the help in landing on this fall’s ballots.

A new report from CNN says that Republicans, some of which have ties to President Donald Trump, are working hard to get West on presidential general election ballots in a number of states, including Wisconsin, Vermont, and Arkansas. Another report from VICE confirmed, thanks to an email they obtained, that Rachel George, a top Colorado GOP strategist and longtime Republican operative, is do the same thing in Colorado.

Earlier this week, a report surfaced that West was receiving help from the GOP despite previously saying he distanced himself from the Republican Party to run as an Independent, thanks to The Intelligencer. The report claimed that one of West’s electors in Vermont, Chuck Wilton, and his campaign’s Arkansas point of contact, Gregg Keller are well-known members of the Republican party.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Rap Albums Of July 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of July 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
×