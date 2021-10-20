A process server tried to serve Dr. Dre divorce papers at the worst imaginable time — at his grandmother’s funeral — according to a report from TMZ. TMZ’s sources say that Dre was at the cemetery in Los Angeles when he was approached, although sources differ on exactly when it happened. Dre’s people say the producer was standing next to the casket at the burial site, while Nicole Young’s say Dre was served in the parking lot after the funeral — which is decidedly less tacky, but still pretty tacky.

Dre reportedly wouldn’t take the documents by hand as a result, prompting the server to either leave them at the gravesite or in the parking lot, depending on which source you ask. According to TMZ, the papers contained the judge’s final orders regarding the payment for Nicole’s lawyer fees. The two parties had apparently disagreed on just how much Dre owed, with Dre’s side saying the $325,433 he paid already should have paid the balance in full. However, the judge apparently agreed with Nicole’s side — that Dre owed $1,550,000.

Dre, who recently recovered from a brain aneurysm, is set to play the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year, along with Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg.