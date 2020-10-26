Drake turned 34 years old over the weekend, so he decided to celebrate with a private party in Los Angeles that included a meal. Some photos and videos from the event made their way online, including a shot of the alleged menu, which has left some people confused due to one particular item.

Everything appears to be fine for the most part, but it’s towards the bottom of the page that things start to get dicey. The last item listed is macaroni and cheese, but the line below reveals what comes in it: “sun dried tomato, caper, raisin, parsley.”

Drake could have any meal in the world, but raisins IN mac & cheese lands on the birthday menu. 😭 pic.twitter.com/7QNK1FpzTu — KOE (@KodyTweeting) October 25, 2020

There aren’t many ingredients that belong in mac and cheese beyond macaroni and cheese, but in Drake’s defense, the item menu directly above the eyebrow-raising mac and cheese, grilled cauliflower, lists the exact same ingredients. So, it seems likely that the issue is just a formatting mistake on the page. Whatever the case may be, the situation has left people confused.

If I went to Drake's birthday and got Mac n Cheese with raisins in it I'd honestly sue that man. — niggerette (@FADEDFAlRY) October 25, 2020

Things I believe to be true: 1) Fake Melania

2) the Drake Mac and Cheese description is a menu typo and a repeat of the cauliflower prep above on the menu — tricerapops (@tricerapops) October 25, 2020

Drake is eating Mac and cheese with sun dried tomato, raisins, capers and parsley. I don’t ever wanna be that rich — micia (@DeMiciaValon) October 25, 2020

@Drake Aubrey we must discuss the raisins in the mac and cheese please you can't ignore this the scandal is growing — bread and oil enjoyer (@JoeyxRoss) October 25, 2020

imagine dying of corona and your last meal is mac and cheese with raisins https://t.co/7TwluzVTZV — short circuiting™ (@HoodClarkKent) October 25, 2020

Meanwhile, menu shenanigans wasn’t all Drake was up to this weekend. Aside from his birthday, the rapper was also celebrating the announcement of his new album’s release date (or at least its approximate release window): Certified Lover Boy is set to drop at some point in January 2021.