Drake
Music

People Are Confused By Drake’s Apparent Birthday Party Menu Due To The Odd Mac And Cheese

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Drake turned 34 years old over the weekend, so he decided to celebrate with a private party in Los Angeles that included a meal. Some photos and videos from the event made their way online, including a shot of the alleged menu, which has left some people confused due to one particular item.

Everything appears to be fine for the most part, but it’s towards the bottom of the page that things start to get dicey. The last item listed is macaroni and cheese, but the line below reveals what comes in it: “sun dried tomato, caper, raisin, parsley.”

There aren’t many ingredients that belong in mac and cheese beyond macaroni and cheese, but in Drake’s defense, the item menu directly above the eyebrow-raising mac and cheese, grilled cauliflower, lists the exact same ingredients. So, it seems likely that the issue is just a formatting mistake on the page. Whatever the case may be, the situation has left people confused.

Meanwhile, menu shenanigans wasn’t all Drake was up to this weekend. Aside from his birthday, the rapper was also celebrating the announcement of his new album’s release date (or at least its approximate release window): Certified Lover Boy is set to drop at some point in January 2021.

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×