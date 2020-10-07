Bryson Tiller locked up one of the biggest names in music for his new album Anniversary, as Drake collaborated with him on “Outta Time.” A collaboration between the two has been rumored since the Trapsoul days in 2015, but now Tiller has explained why it took so long to get on a track with Drake.

Drake was originally meant to appear on Trapsoul, but plans fell through. That’s what Tiller revealed in a new Genius interview, saying, “We didn’t get to make that happen, obviously, but this is dope to come back five years later, full circle, and do it.”

Tiller said that he and Drake had tried to collaborate for years, but his mental state kept holding him back: “About eight, nine months ago… me and him have always sent each other ideas. I was supposed to be on More Life; At that time, I was just in a terrible mental space. I really couldn’t deliver the proper Bryson Tiller verse for a Drake album. […] It just wasn’t there at all. So I ended up not getting on the project.”

Drake recorded a verse for Tiller’s current unreleased Serenity project, but again, he was hesitant to put Drake on the song, saying, “I was like, ‘Wow, you sound amazing on this.’ […] I sat on it for a while, and I kind of found myself in the same place that I was when we first started collaborating. […] I don’t wanna even come on a song if I’m not really feeling it. […] I kind of was just sitting on it for a while.”

Finally, Tiller decided to put the Drake song in his new album. He described contacting Drake about it, saying, “I was like, ‘Yo, can I use it on my album?’ [Drake] was like, ‘Yeah. Let’s go. Let’s go. I’m hype.’ So, that’s how that happened.”

Watch the full interview here.