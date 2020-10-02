A few years ago, as Bryson Tiller relished in the limelight and success of his debut album, Trapsoul, a picture landed on social media that depicted the Louisville singer at a nightclub alongside Drake. Soon after, rumors began to swirl about a possible collaboration between the two. In the years that followed, said collaboration, outside a few leaks, had to yet to arrive.

All of that changed Friday night as Bryson unveiled his first official track with Drake, entitled “Outta Time,” which appears on his newly released album Anniversary. The song finds both artists in a reflective state as they both watch their respective relationships unravel due to arguments, dissatisfaction, and more. Accepting that the end has arrived, the two conclude that it is time to part ways from their love interests.

Bryson first previewed the song on Thursday night, when he played the entire Anniversary album for fans in a Zoom meeting. With fans anticipating a collaboration between him and Drake prior to the zoom session, their excitement once the collab was confirmed could easily be captured through social media as the wait had finally come to an end.

As for Drake, the song arrives after he tallied eight nominations at the upcoming 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards in categories including Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Collaboration.

You can hear “Outta Time” in the video above.

Anniversary is out now via RCA/Trapsoul. Get it here.