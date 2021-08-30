After months of delays — perhaps prompted by Drake and Kanye’s ongoing feud — Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, officially got a release date when he made the announcement with an emoji-laden Instagram post. However, now fans are feeling skeptical about the album — or at least its ostensible cover art — after Ebro Darden confirmed on Twitter that the picture Drake posted is actually the album’s cover. Of course, Drake’s been roasted over questionable art before, but this picture — which features a grid of pregnant woman emojis in various skin tones and different colored shirts — doesn’t exactly scream “album of the year.”

Fans were quick to drag Drake’s decision to use, as one put it, such an “unserious” picture as his actual album cover. I’m old enough to remember the reaction to his Take Care album cover, which was derided for the exact opposite reason, so maybe this is Drake’s way of telling us this next album will be fun and lighthearted — or at least full of baby-making music that can be appreciated by people of all types. That hasn’t stopped some fans from being convinced that he’s “sabotaging his own rollout” and declaring that it’s “worse than the Donda artwork.” However, as Kanye recently proved with the chaotic release of his own recent release, these are two artists who exist in their own echelon, where rollout won’t matter as much as the music and the communal experience of streaming along with the rest of the word whenever the album drops. Check out more responses below.

He’s such a unserious character 😂😂 https://t.co/RvxEuuV0rx — Ole Gunnar Scamskjær (@Nigerianscamsss) August 30, 2021

This is just ridiculous he’s literally sabotaging his own rollout — Dan🇵🇰 (Jennie Kim and Jihyo’s Husband) (@Licoii) August 30, 2021

I think an underrated part of Drake’s longevity/bulletproof status is that he has a sense of humor https://t.co/XwyS1NyHr6 — Trenton Hassles Carmelo (@TrentonHassles) August 30, 2021

This should have been Nick Cannon's album cover https://t.co/31fZRwb02C — Ma$on (@FirstGentleman) August 30, 2021

Lmfao what is this shit man https://t.co/ivOdQmsCFg — Travonne Edwards (Blk Tray) (@Travonne) August 30, 2021

at least it’s better than the Scorpion artwork https://t.co/t9U2oE3GT4 — YUP! IN MY SLIME TEE 👕… yeezyboosts rodeothealbum (@_rodeothealbum) August 30, 2021

Certified Lover Boy is due 9/3 via OVO and Republic.