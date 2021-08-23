Kanye West and Drake have had beef over the years, and now it appears the two are back at it again. A couple days ago, Drake seemed to have dissed West on a new song. West followed that by sharing a screenshot of a group text in which he vows to not back down to “nerd ass jock n****s,” and it’s believed that one of the recipients of that text was Drake.

Last night, Kanye got a lot less cryptic by sharing some of Drake’s personal information online: In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, West posted a screenshot of Drake’s Toronto address from the Apple Maps app.

It’s worth noting that the address was already publicly known information, so West wasn’t revealing anything new with his post. Drake seems to wish he had less attention on his spot, though: In 2019, his request to build taller fences, taller than normally permitted by the city’s laws, around the property was approved. Brad Rafauli, vice-president of the Ferris Rafauli Architectural Design Build Group, told the North York Community Council at the time, “The amount of people that try to come on to this property during the day and at night is very, very significant. Everyone knows where he eats, where he sleeps, and that has really freaked him out.”

That said, Drake doesn’t seem too bothered at the moment, as late last night, he posted on his Instagram Story what some are interpreting as a response: a video of himself laughing as he drives around Toronto in a convertible.