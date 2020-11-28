Lil Wayne added to what’s been productive year on Friday, when he released the mixtape No Ceilings 3. The rapper first announced the project back in August during an appearance on ESPN, where he also said that fans could expect the release of Tha Carter VI in the near future. Wayne released the project just days later, and one highlight has been “BB King Freestyle,” which boasts and a guest appearance from Drake.

The two rappers reunited once again, adding to a lengthy list of collaborations, including “Miss Me,” “She Will,” and “Love Me.” On their latest effort, the two rap over a smooth and luxurious beat. In addition to the collab, DJ Khaled revealed Wayne will release his fourteenth studio album, I Am Not A Human Being III, at some point next year. The announcement was made at the end of “Lamar,” which is a remix of Jay-Z’s classic track “Takeover.”

No Ceilings 3 boasts 20 tracks and features appearances from Young Thug, Gudda Gudda, Young Kam Karter, who is Wayne’s third child, and more.

