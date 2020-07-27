Getty Image
Drake Breaks Yet Another Chart Record As His Two DJ Khaled Collabs Debut In The Top 10

Earlier this year, Drake became the artist with the most songs to ever appear on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. Now, he has extended his lead (he’s at 224 songs now) and broken another record in the process: His two new collaborations with DJ Khaled, “Popstar” and “Greece,” debut on the August 1 chart at Nos. 3 and 8, respectively. That gives Drake 40 top-10 songs all-time, which is the most ever.

The two songs break Drake’s tie with Madonna, who remains at 38 top-10 songs. Following those two on the all-time rankings are The Beatles (34), Rihanna (31), Michael Jackson (30), Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder (28 each), Janet Jackson, Elton John (27 each), Lil Wayne, Elvis Presley, and Taylor Swift (25 each). It seems like Swift could push her way up those rankings on next week’s chart, as her new album, Folklore, is performing astronomically well since its release a few days ago.

Aside from the aforementioned accolades, Drake also holds the following Hot 100 records: most total top 40 hits (now up to 113), most top 10 debuts (25), most consecutive weeks spent on the chart, and most simultaneous entries in the chart’s top 10/top 20/top 40/on the chart.

Elsewhere on the chart, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar” spends an impressive seventh week in the No. 1 spot.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

