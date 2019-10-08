Drake’s often had to defend his authenticity when it comes to his lyrics, but apparently there’s an added element of anguish to the latest claims against him considering their source: His own father, Dennis Graham. Earlier today, during an interview with Nick Cannon, Dennis insinuated that certain aspects of his son’s persona may have been exaggerated to sell more records — namely, the narrative that his dad was in and out of his life. “I have always been with Drake,” he said. “I talk to him if not every day, every other day.”

However, Drake himself maintains that “every bar I ever spit was the truth,” at least in regards to his strained relationship with his pops. While the two have been tighter in recent years, his lyrics and interviews are peppered with paternal disappointments and references to his mom’s struggles as a single parent. Drake, upon hearing about the interview, posted a response on his Instagram story, writing, “My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him. It’s sad when family gets like this but what can we really do that’s the people we are stuck with…every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept.”

Meanwhile, this interview isn’t the first time Dennis has implied that Drake exaggerated on the particulars of their relationship. In June of this year, he said much the same during a sitdown with the Wasting Time With ItsTheReal podcast.