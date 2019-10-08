Dennis Graham Claims Drake Admitted His Lyrics About Him Were Made Up To Sell Records

Drake touches on a lot of topics in his lyrics, and historically, one of them has been his previously strained relationship with his father, Dennis Graham. The two seem to have been close in recent years, though, and as Graham tells it, they’ve actually always been close. In fact, he said that Drake admitted to making up things about Graham in his lyrics because “it sells records.”

Graham guested on Power 106’s Nick Cannon Mornings recently, and during their conversation, Cannon asked what it was like to have Drake share negative aspects about their relationship in his songs. Graham responded, “I had a conversation with Drake about that. I have always been with Drake. I talk to him if not every day, every other day. We really got into a deep conversation about that. I said, ‘Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me, man? This is not cool.’ He [said], ‘Dad, it sells records.’ Okay, well, cool.”

There are several examples of Drake speaking about the negative parts of his relationship with his father on his songs. On “0 To 100 / The Catch Up,” Drake raps, “I was ready… f*ck that, I’ve been ready / Since my dad used to tell me / He was comin’ to the house to get me / He ain’t show up / Valuable lesson, man, I had to grow up / That’s why I never ask for help.” On “Look What You’ve Done,” he says, “And then you ash it and we argue / About spending money on bullsh*t / And you tell me I’m just like my father / My one button, you push it.”

Watch the full interview above.