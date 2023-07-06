Drake and 21 Savage are opening their highly anticipated (and slightly delayed) It’s All A Blur Tour on Wednesday, July 5, at Chicago’s United Center. Earlier in the day, Drake shared a teaser trailer video that featured him reminiscing on getting high before his Degrassi audition and called back to his formative acting role again to warn, “If anyone got beef with Savage on tour this how I’m coming be warned.” Savage, meanwhile, posted some mirror selfies.
Fans began sharing footage from United Center online as show time drew nearer, including a first official look at the It’s All A Blur Tour merch and a larger-than-life statue of the late Virgil Abloh.
Drake tour merch 👀 pic.twitter.com/2OYd0o6th9
More Drake merch #IIABTour
(📸 @WordOnRd)
Drake has a statue of Virgil Abloh at his show 🖤 pic.twitter.com/4ewy4oApUF
A nine-second, fan-captured video shows white Nike hats, black “It’s All A Blur” bucket hates, several spray-painted graphic tees, and Drake’s newly published poetry book. One black tee simply says, “Peer pressure.”
The latter hints at what Drake was talking about in his earlier teaser video on Instagram:
“Someone asked me the other night what my biggest fear is, and I’ve never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing. Kind the idea that like, one day, life ends and it just all goes black, and I guess that question, like, sent me, you know, obviously deep into a spiral of thought. And it makes me think about my life and how surreal it feels at times.
I go back to this day when I was like 13 or 14. I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life. And before my audition, I went to this kid’s house and um, I, out of, I guess, a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure, and I got high with these kids right before my audition. And um, I kind of wonder, like, if something bad happened that day, or you know, maybe I’m still high, maybe I’m in some coma and this is just like me playing out my ideal life, and yeah, that concept has stuck with me for a lot of years. I mean, it feels like reality, it feels tangible, but I definitely wonder sometimes.”
