Drake and 21 Savage are opening their highly anticipated (and slightly delayed) It’s All A Blur Tour on Wednesday, July 5, at Chicago’s United Center. Earlier in the day, Drake shared a teaser trailer video that featured him reminiscing on getting high before his Degrassi audition and called back to his formative acting role again to warn, “If anyone got beef with Savage on tour this how I’m coming be warned.” Savage, meanwhile, posted some mirror selfies.

Fans began sharing footage from United Center online as show time drew nearer, including a first official look at the It’s All A Blur Tour merch and a larger-than-life statue of the late Virgil Abloh.

Drake tour merch 👀 pic.twitter.com/2OYd0o6th9 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 6, 2023

Drake has a statue of Virgil Abloh at his show 🖤 pic.twitter.com/4ewy4oApUF — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 6, 2023

A nine-second, fan-captured video shows white Nike hats, black “It’s All A Blur” bucket hates, several spray-painted graphic tees, and Drake’s newly published poetry book. One black tee simply says, “Peer pressure.”

The latter hints at what Drake was talking about in his earlier teaser video on Instagram: