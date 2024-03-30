In typical Drake fashion, the Toronto rapper made a cryptic new post on Instagram — leaving fans to wonder if he’s throwing a dig at Future and Metro Boomin. The two rappers recently did on a collab track with “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar.

On it, Lamar took aim at Drake, alluding to his recent For All The Dogs album.

Drake’s latest post is a slideshow that includes several unique images, from an eerie owl with the phrase “We never sleep” and a cartoon of two young boys captioned with “A Story That Has No End.” While we’re not exactly sure what this means, he surely picked it for a reason.

“I could never sell ya’ll out to sell my latest work,” Drake wrote. “Never do you bad out the blue but I’m down to make it worse.”

There has since also been rumors that Lamar will be dropping a solo diss track that fully goes after Drake. According to HipHopDX, Adin Ross recently revealed that the song reportedly exists.

“Past couple nights I’ve been going out… and I bumped into somebody who’s very close on this Kendrick/Drake situation,” Ross shared. “There’s a bird on the street that Kendrick already has a full-on diss track ready to drop for Drake.”

Until then, check out Drake’s Instagram post above.