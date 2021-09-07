There are a lot of lyrics on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, given that the album runs for nearly 90 minutes. One of the standout lines, though, is when he references Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on “7am On Bridle Path”: “Could at least keep it a buck like Antetokounmpo.” The multi-syllabic name doesn’t exactly lend itself to being mentioned in a song, but Drake says he did it because he was challenged to on Twitter.

Over the weekend, ESPN re-shared a tweet on their Instagram that was originally posted after the Bucks won the NBA championship last season, a tweet that played off the fact that Drake has been known to name-drop athletes in his songs: “Drake working Antetokounmpo into a line is gonna be tricky but he’ll figure out something.” In the comments of ESPN’s post, Drake confirmed that this tweet was what inspired him to mention Antetokounmpo on “7am On Bridle Path,” writing, “Only did it cause of this tweet.”

All that said, the song is perhaps most notable for who it doesn’t mention, at least not by name, as fans are convinced that throughout “7am On Bridle Path,” Drake takes jabs at Kanye West as the two rappers continue to feud.