Drake‘s busy after the release of his collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. He won big at the Grammys even though he didn’t submit his music; he settled a lawsuit with Vogue after their mischievous fake magazine made during the record’s promotional cycle.

Now, the rapper got a new hairdo. His hairstylist Brie Marie shared the look on social media, and it’s no joke. He flexes a braid design similar to the logo of his label and fashion imprint OVO.

“I already hear y’all now lol ‘Drake Got an Owl Braided in his head,’” she wrote in the caption. “It’s only right to make this a reality. I’d be lying if I say I don’t shock myself. [handshake emoji] TIME AND TIME Again. God thank you, you’ve truly blessed me.”

In an interview with Li Yachty, he said about Drake, “I said, ‘Man, I remember there was a point in time when you were about to release music, and everyone was like, ‘Man, I’m about to call my ex. Like, oh man, I’m finna cry,”” he said. “That was a time period. And that’s when people thought when Drake was finna drop, you thought like, ‘Oh man, I’m about to get back with my ex-girlfriend.’ You felt like emotions were about to be pulled out of you.”