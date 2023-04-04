Following the wildly successful release of Drake and 21 Savage’s collaboration album Her Loss, tickets to see them live were as high as a thousand bucks a pop. Fans were outraged about that, so they’re certainly not going to want to see the price Drake is charging to record in his home studio.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper’s home studio was found on StuFinder, a popular app used to find places to record music. The listing said that the studio was $250,000 per hour. Better be quick in there!

In a recent interview with Lil Yachty, Drake discussed regretting using ex-girlfriends’ names in his music. “The lyrics are never with ill intent,” he explained, “but I had somebody say one time, ‘You know, it’s not necessarily what you’re saying about me; it’s the fact that you said it. Just in the sense of, ‘You don’t know what it does to me. You don’t know who my boyfriend is at the time. You don’t know what my family or doesn’t know, and if you express any form of [ill will] for me in a song and call me by name, then all of a sudden, I’m left to pick up the pieces of my own life that I’ve tried to build up for myself.’”