As he continues work on his upcoming sixth album, Drake has lost one of his early affiliates. Dolla Bill, a longtime member of Drake’s label and OVO collective, recently passed away from causes that are currently unknown. He took a moment to memorialize Dolla Bill, sharing a photo and a memoriam on Instagram.

“Known you for so many years and since day one you came around with a smile and positive words for me and your main priority was ALWAYS your family and the guys,” Drake wrote alongside a photo of him and Dolla Bill. “You will be missed dearly brother RIP DOLLA BILL.” Drake also shared a picture of Dolla Bill and his son on his Instagram story with the message, “RIP a real one Dolla Bill.”

Another OVO affiliate, Chubbs, also honored Dolla Bill. “I’m gonna miss you brother. Your loyalty is unmatched I can never repay you for giving me a way out when nobody else wanted to,” Chubbs wrote in an Instagram post that used the same picture Drake shared to his Instagram story. “I took that and had enough bread to go see Drizzy when the opportunity came. I owe you so much. Your son is my son!! I hate we can’t grow old together. I can write for days but you know what I’m saying. I love you bro.”