Drake and J. Cole spent Wednesday, February 28, at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York for the second of back-to-back shows for their co-headlining It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As the What? However, a part of Drake is still in St. Louis, Missouri, where two fans were struck by a car and killed while leaving a Big As The What? concert on February 13. The victims were mother and daughter, 42-year-old Laticha Bracero and 21-year-old Alyssa Cordova.

Per XXL Magazine, Drake paused Wednesday’s show in Buffalo to deliver a broader message about gratitude in the victims’ honor.

“You never know what somebody else’s reality will be when they walk out of this building,” Drake told the audience in XXL‘s fan-taken video. “So, for this moment that all of us are together — all 18,000 people — what I want to do [is] I want you to turn to somebody that you do not know. Not somebody that you came with. I want you to turn to somebody that you do not know, I want you to look them in the eyes, and I want you to prove that you’re grateful for your life. I want you to take five seconds out of your day to make somebody else’s day. Just show them some love because you never know what comes next. Just some f*ckin’ love tonight in Buffalo, New York.”

Drake continued, “I think one of the most important things in life is the idea that you have two choices. You can either wake up every day, and you can be a piece of sh*t, or you can wake up every day and be a decent person, so I appreciate y’all being good for [inaudible]. Rest in peace to that young mother and her child.”

According to KTVI FOX 2 in St. Louis, the alleged driver has been identified as 22-year-old Monte Henderson, who has been out on bond and subsequently “ordered to undergo house arrest and wear a GPS ankle monitor.”

The local news outlet also reported the alleged sequence of events, as excerpted below.