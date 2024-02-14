Drake and J. Cole‘s It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? tour has had quite a buzzy start. In the first few days, Drake prompted some laughs online for wearing a skeleton costume. The tour has also coincided with a shocking video leak.

But in a more heartwarming story, the “First Person Shooter” hitmaker made a special promise to a fan in the audience at his St. Louis concert last night (February 13). While on stage, Drake noticed a fan carrying a sign, asking Drake for assistance with medical costs.

“You got a sign out that says, ‘Please help me with my surgery.’ I don’t know what kind of surgery you need, sir. I really don’t, but I’ma let you know: From me to you, St. Louis love, we gonna take care of whatever the surgery is.”

Drake continued, noting that he does have one special condition for the fan — he must show out once again the next time Drake performs in St. Louis.

The It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? tour is set to continue through the end of March, and will wrap on the 27th at The Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

You can see the clip above.