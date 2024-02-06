Drake and J. Cole’s It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? is a multiple-hour show filled with bromance. As the two longtime friends share their respect and admiration, attendees are treated to a high-energy evening of rap bangers (semi-excluding Drake’s verse on “Work”).

As if the night couldn’t get any more epic, Drake has decided to add another name to the fold. On February 5, the “First Person Shooter” rapper took his Instagram official to announce that Lil Durk will officially join the tour soon. Following Lil Durk’s recent win at the 2024 Grammys for Best Melodic Rap Performance, this is the perfect way for him to kick off his year.

Although Lil Durk hit the road in 2023 for his Sorry For The Drought Tour, he was forced to cancel multiple dates due to health concerns. With his health seemingly in a better place, Lil Durk can reunite with those who could not catch him live before. It also allows him and J. Cole to perform their now Grammy Award-winning collaboration, “All My Life,” nationwide.

At this time, it is unclear if Lil Durk will be a fixture on the tour until it wraps up in mid-April. So, be sure to stay tuned for further details. Continue below to view the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? schedule.