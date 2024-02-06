Drake and J. Cole’s It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? is a multiple-hour show filled with bromance. As the two longtime friends share their respect and admiration, attendees are treated to a high-energy evening of rap bangers (semi-excluding Drake’s verse on “Work”).
As if the night couldn’t get any more epic, Drake has decided to add another name to the fold. On February 5, the “First Person Shooter” rapper took his Instagram official to announce that Lil Durk will officially join the tour soon. Following Lil Durk’s recent win at the 2024 Grammys for Best Melodic Rap Performance, this is the perfect way for him to kick off his year.
Although Lil Durk hit the road in 2023 for his Sorry For The Drought Tour, he was forced to cancel multiple dates due to health concerns. With his health seemingly in a better place, Lil Durk can reunite with those who could not catch him live before. It also allows him and J. Cole to perform their now Grammy Award-winning collaboration, “All My Life,” nationwide.
At this time, it is unclear if Lil Durk will be a fixture on the tour until it wraps up in mid-April. So, be sure to stay tuned for further details. Continue below to view the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? schedule.
Drake And J. Cole’s ‘It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?’ dates
2/7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
2/8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
2/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena
2/13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
2/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
2/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
2/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
2/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
2/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
2/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
2/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
2/28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
3/2 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
3/3 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
3/5 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
3/6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
3/7 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
3/10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
3/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
3/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
3/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
3/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
3/23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~
3/24 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~
3/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC ~
4/4 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~
4/5 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~
4/8 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum ~
4/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
4/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
~ Dates without J. Cole