Drake performed his first headlining North American tour show since 2018 on Wednesday night, July 5, when his and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour sent Chicago’s United Center spinning.

Drake’s historic Apollo Theater performance in January, which Uproxx’s Wongo Okon reviewed, was a 41-song triumph. In terms of volume, it was also something of a dress rehearsal for It’s All A Blur.

Drake and Savage will return to United Center on Thursday, July 6, before logging thousands of miles until October 9. See all of the remaining It’s All A Blur Tour dates here, and check out the full opening night setlist below (as logged by setlist.fm).

Drake

1. “Look What You’ve Done”

2. “Wu-Tang Forever”

3. “Marvins Room”

4. “Say Something” (Hook Only)

5. “Shot For Me”

6. “Can I”

7. “Feel No Ways”

8. “Jaded”

9. “Jungle”

10. “Over”

11. “Headlines”

12. “HYFR (Hell Ya F*cking Right)”

13. “The Motto”

14. “Started From The Bottom”

15. “Energy”

16. “Know Yourself”

17. “Nonstop”

18. “Sicko Mode”

19. “Way 2 Sexy”

20. “BackOutsideBoyz”

21. “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin”

22. “Laugh Now Cry Later”

23. “God’s Plan”

24. “Crew Love”

25. “Childs Play”

26. “Wait For U”

27. “In My Feelings”

28. “Nice For What”

29. “Controlla”

30. “One Dance”

31. “Fountains”

32. “Work”

33. “Too Good”

34. “Yebba’s Heartbreak”

35. “Texts Go Green”

36. “Calling My Name”

37. “Massive”

38. “Sticky”

39. “Search & Rescue”

Drake And 21 Savage

40. “On BS” (Played From Tape)

41. “P*ssy & Millions”

42. “Spin Bout U”

43. “Knife Talk”

44. “Jimmy Cooks”

45. “Rich Flex”

Drake / Encore

46. “The Ride”

47. “How Bout Now”

48. “Legend”